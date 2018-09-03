- Peddlers Market at Morgan-Manning House September 8Posted 1 day ago
Kathleen K. Delesky
Chili – Sunday, August 26, 2018 peacefully surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her husband, Leonard, son, Richard and 3 brothers. Survived by her children, Beth (Bruce) Erbelding, Cathy Delesky (Doug Wetmore) and Bob (Janet) Delesky; 9 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; brother, Bill (Lois) Keenan of RI and sister-in-law, Nance Keenan; several nieces and nephews. Kathleen was proud of her operating room nursing career that spanned 5 decades and continued her passion for nursing as a patient advocate at Strong Memorial Hospital.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Friday September 14th, 4-7. Funeral Mass, Saturday September 15th, 11 AM at St. Christopher’s Church, 3350 Union St., North Chili 14514. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church or the Alzheimer’s Association.
