Margaret J. Scott

Churchville – Thursday, August 30, 2018 at age 87. Went to her heavenly home to join her husband Gordon, sister Gail Waters and brother-in-law Gordon Joslin. Survived by her children, Karen (Bill) Bovee, Kathleen Scott, Christine (Tom) Doughty, Lynn (Mark) Maher, Kammie Scott and Gary Palmer Scott; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Jason), Scott, Jill (Check), Mandy (Sam), Ryan, Alyssa (Roberto), John, Taylor and Jordie; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Charles, Emma, Abigail, Finley G. and Lincoln; sisters, Janet (Ronald) Steffler, Diane Joslin and Joan Riesinger; sister-in-law, Audrey (Bruce) Barclay; brother-in-law, David Waters; many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at St. John’s Home (Reservoir 4) and Lifetime Care Hospice.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Wednesday 4-7. Funeral Service, Thursday 3 PM at Parkminster Church, 2710 Chili Avenue. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heritage Christian Services or Continuing Developmental Services.