Mary Anne Pietrzykowski

Brockport – Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 28, 2018 at the age of 83. She is predeceased by her first husband Ned Grade, stepson Zachary Pietrzykowski, granddaughter Katrina Pietrzykowski, son-in-law Mark Handley. She is survived by her devoted husband of 37 years Anthony D., children Christopher (Elaine) Grade, Anne Grade Daggs, Andrew (Carrie) Grade, Jeremy (Susan) Grade, Alex (Debbie) Pietrzykowski, Kim (Bill) Faill, Karen (Ken) Schleede, Tony (Cindy) Pietrzykowski, Andrea (Dan) Lista, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother Robert (Mary Lou) Menard, nieces, nephews and many dear friends.

She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and friend; extending love and kindness to everyone she met. She leaves behind a thankful and blessed family for the wonderful years and happy memories.

Friends may call Tuesday September 4th from 2-4 and 6-8 at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc., 340 West Ave., Brockport. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday September 5th at 11 AM at the Newman Oratory, 101 Kenyon St. followed by internment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to the Parish Center Building Fund at Nativity BVM Church, Morgan Manning House, Seymour Library or the Alzheimer’s Association in her memory.