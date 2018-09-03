- Peddlers Market at Morgan-Manning House September 8Posted 1 day ago
Miriam MacBlane
Brockport – Miriam Katherine MacBlane, born on November 11, 1938 in Elmira, New York, passed away on August 19, 2018. Miriam is survived by her daughters, Laurie (Bruce) King, Amy (Tim) Rowell, Shari (Rick) Wilson, and Susan Wilson; brothers, William (Joanne) MacBlane and Michael (Donna) MacBlane; and sisters, Joann Middleton, Kathleen Joswick, and Marlene MacBlane. In addition, Miriam was survived by many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Friends and family are welcome to attend the Celebration of Life on Saturday, September 8 at 10:00 a.m. at Brockport United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Brockport United Methodist Church in Miriam’s name are suggested.
