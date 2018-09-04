Gary D. Tobin

Greece – Suddenly, August 31, 2018. Gary Tobin, 65. Predeceased by his parents, Willard and June Tobin; his brother, Charles Tobin and son-in-law, Daniel Bell. Survived by his children, Tabatha Bell (Steve Doell), Gary (Tia Acevedo) Tobin Jr.; grandchildren, Sarina Tobin, Tyler (Daniell), Taylor, Tymber, Trysha, Thomas and Tawny Bell; great-grandchild, Kaidan; his sister, Nancy (Lee) Oldfield; sister-in-law, Arleen Tobin.

Friends are invited to call Thursday, 4-7 at the Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, Inc., 735 East Ave., Hilton, where a Service will be held Friday at 11AM. Those wishing may contribute to the Lipson OR Wilmot Cancer Centers in Gary’s memory.