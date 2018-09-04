Don't miss
Thomas W. Johnson
By Admin on September 4, 2018
Waterport: Thomas W. Johnson, 54, died unexpectedly August 4, 2018. Predeceased by his brother Timothy and parents Theodore and Anna Johnson, he is survived by his brother Theodore and sister Tamara, his children Kyle and Kelly Johnson and grandson Bryceson. Tom was born in Sharon, CT and moved to this area in 1994 with his then wife, Susan and two children and built a successful construction business.
Family and friends are invited to share in a celebration of Tom’s life on Sunday, September 9, 2018 at 1 Sandybrook Drive, Hamlin, NY from 2-5pm.
