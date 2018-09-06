Don't miss
- Peddlers Market at Morgan-Manning House September 8Posted 4 days ago
- Frances II public hearing set in SwedenPosted 4 days ago
- Reflections on Labor DayPosted 4 days ago
- Brockport public forum on the opiate epidemicPosted 2 weeks ago
- Hilton grad named American Miss New YorkPosted 2 weeks ago
- Sweden meets with USDA regarding public water expansionPosted 3 weeks ago
- Volunteers needed to transcribe books into BraillePosted 3 weeks ago
- Brockport Arts Fest 2018Posted 1 month ago
Anthony Michael Lupo
By Admin on September 6, 2018
Hamlin – Passed away peacefully on Monday September 3, 2018 at the age of 92. Predeceased by his wife Virginia, sisters Esther and Mary, and step-daughter Frances Swalbach. He is survived by his son-in-law Charles Swalbach, grandchildren Kathleen (Don) Roberts, Scott (Tracy) Swalbach, Sandra (EJ) Stigliano, 8 great grandchildren, and his beloved friend and frequent companion Roger Young.
A Funeral Service at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc., 340 West Ave., Brockport will be held on Saturday September 8th at 11 AM. Interment will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login