Anthony Michael Lupo

By on September 6, 2018

Hamlin – Passed away peacefully on Monday September 3, 2018 at the age of 92. Predeceased by his wife Virginia, sisters Esther and Mary, and step-daughter Frances Swalbach. He is survived by his son-in-law Charles Swalbach, grandchildren Kathleen (Don) Roberts, Scott (Tracy) Swalbach, Sandra (EJ) Stigliano, 8 great grandchildren, and his beloved friend and frequent companion Roger Young.

A Funeral Service at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc., 340 West Ave., Brockport will be held on Saturday September 8th at 11 AM. Interment will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

