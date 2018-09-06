- Peddlers Market at Morgan-Manning House September 8Posted 4 days ago
- Frances II public hearing set in SwedenPosted 4 days ago
- Reflections on Labor DayPosted 4 days ago
- Brockport public forum on the opiate epidemicPosted 2 weeks ago
- Hilton grad named American Miss New YorkPosted 2 weeks ago
- Sweden meets with USDA regarding public water expansionPosted 3 weeks ago
- Volunteers needed to transcribe books into BraillePosted 3 weeks ago
- Brockport Arts Fest 2018Posted 1 month ago
Gerald F. Kohlman
Churchville – 8/9/1927 – 9/3/2018. Predeceased by his parents, Frank and Josepha Kohlman; son, James “Sod” Kohlman; brothers, Richard and Raymond Kohlman. Survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Nancy (Francke); children, Monica Murray, Linda Whiteside, Cathy (Frank) Parsons, Joann (Daniel) Sudillo, Elaine (Doug) Gebhard and Michael (Cindy) Kohlman; daughter-in-law, Chris (Jeff) Klein; 18 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; brother, Francis Kohlman; sister, Dorothy (Phillip) Evans; sister-in-law, Doris Kohlman.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Friday 4-7 PM. Funeral Mass, Saturday 10 AM at St. Vincent De Paul Church, 11 North Main St., Churchville, NY 14428. Interment, St. Vincent De Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lifetime Care Hospice or a charity of one’s choice.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login