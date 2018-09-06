Gerald F. Kohlman

Churchville – 8/9/1927 – 9/3/2018. Predeceased by his parents, Frank and Josepha Kohlman; son, James “Sod” Kohlman; brothers, Richard and Raymond Kohlman. Survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Nancy (Francke); children, Monica Murray, Linda Whiteside, Cathy (Frank) Parsons, Joann (Daniel) Sudillo, Elaine (Doug) Gebhard and Michael (Cindy) Kohlman; daughter-in-law, Chris (Jeff) Klein; 18 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; brother, Francis Kohlman; sister, Dorothy (Phillip) Evans; sister-in-law, Doris Kohlman.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Friday 4-7 PM. Funeral Mass, Saturday 10 AM at St. Vincent De Paul Church, 11 North Main St., Churchville, NY 14428. Interment, St. Vincent De Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lifetime Care Hospice or a charity of one’s choice.