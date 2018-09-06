Jon R. Fox

Spencerport – September 4, 2018, suddenly at 62 years of age. Jon is predeceased by his mother, Eva S. Fox. Jon is survived by his loving wife of 36 years Nancy Fox; son, Tim (Lorraine) Fox, daughter, Erin Fox (Brian Flynn). Jon is also survived by his father, John A. Fox; sisters, Debbie (David) Fox, Joanie (Jim) Szczupakowski, Jill Fox; brother, Joel (Christine) Fox; brother in law, Bob (Rosie) Machecek; nephews, Derek (Jackie) Szczupakowski, Matt Szczupakowski, Adam (Tricia) Szczupakowski, Robert Machecek; nieces, Jessica, Alexandra Machecek; uncle, and close friend Bill (Paula) Fox as well as many other uncles, aunts and cousins.

Born in Huntington, West Virginia January 26, 1956, Jon was a devoted father, husband and avid sailor and past Commodore of The Brockport Yacht Club. In addition, Jon was proud to have honorably served his country in the United States Marine Corps. Jon’s 30-year professional career at Eastman Kodak included a construction electrician apprenticeship, and many years as a Process Control Engineer. After retiring from Kodak, Jon worked an additional five years in project management at JCS Controls. To share a memory of Jon please visit, www.walkerbrothersfh.com.

Friends may call on Friday, September 7 from 5-8 PM at the funeral home, 15 West Ave. Spencerport. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jon’s name can be made to Aurora House, 2495 S. Union St, Spencerport, NY 14559 or to the Brockport Yacht Club, 7493 Sandy Harbor Drive, Hamlin NY 14464.