David A. Jarvis
Greece – Sunday, September 2, 2018 at age 64. Predeceased by his parents, Louis and Helen; and brother, Louis. Survived by his loving wife of 13 years, Dawn; children, Tracy (Tito) Sotomayor, Samantha Jarvis (Bob Cicotta) and Stephanie (Nicholas) Carpenter; grandchildren, Neco, Alyssya, J.D., Molly, Maddylyn, Mya and Nicholas Jr.; great-granddaughter, Lilyanna; brothers, Richard and Charles; sister, Kathleen (Ron) Haley; several nieces, nephews and dear friends.
A Celebration of David’s Life will be held Monday 6:30 PM at Calvary Chapel Westside, 2407 S. Union St., Spencerport, 14559. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Calvary Chapel Westside Youth Group Ministry .
