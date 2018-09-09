Lois W. Ryan

Hamlin – September 6, 2018, at age 74. Survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Dennis; her children, Michelle (Ron) Blaessig, Steve (Sharon) Ryan, Cathy (Patrick) Monson; her sister, Ruth (Ralph) Sandle; grandchildren, Hannah Seniuk, Alyssa, Kaitlin, Julia Ryan & Olivia Monson.

Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday from 4-6 at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton. Her Memorial Service will take place on October 20, 2018 at the Brockport Free Methodist Church, 6787 Fourth Section Rd., Brockport at 4PM. Interment at the convenience of the family. Parma Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Hamlin Loan Closet.