Mark David Conlon
Hamlin – Passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday September 4, 2018 at the age of 40. Predeceased by his grandparents David Conlon and William (Theresa) Fiorilli. He is survived by his loving parents Randy and Joey Conlon, his brother Brent (Sandy), nephew Matthew and extended loving family.
Mark brought a smile to everyone he encountered and will be dearly missed by all.
Family will receive friends Sunday September 9th (TODAY) from 2-5 PM at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc. 340 West Ave., Brockport. Mark’s Funeral Mass will be on Monday September 10th at 11 AM in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 3747 Brick Schoolhouse Rd. Hamlin, NY 14464. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church.
