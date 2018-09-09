Virginia J. Herrick (DeLue)

North Chili – Passed away peacefully, Friday, September 7, 2018 from Alzheimer’s Disease at 87 years old surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Gordon C. Herrick (July 4, 2018); son, Dean R. Herrick; parents, Ida and John DeLue; sisters, Lucille Richards and Dr. Helen DeLue. Survived by her children, Katherine (Rick) Zingler, Steven (Judy) Herrick, Mitchell (Bobbi) Herrick, Nancie (Lee) Spencer, MaryHelen (Terry) Blowers and Christine (Joe) Mingoea; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and childhood friend, Helen Dingman.

Virginia was raised in Marion, NY. She was a devoted mother, loving grandmother, great-grandmother and homemaker. She will always be remembered most for her dutch saucijsjes, which were a Christmas family tradition. Virginia spent her later years creating beautiful porcelain dolls for her family and friends to enjoy. Virginia’s children would like to thank and they sincerely appreciate their younger sister Christine, for her loving care and devotion to our mother for the last 13 years. She was her care-giver and advocate. Special thanks also to the 4th floor staff of Elderwood of Lakeside at Brockport, for the care they also provided Virginia over the last 4 1/2 years.

Private Service and Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers a donation in her memory may be directed to the Humane Society at Lollypop Farms, 99 Victor Rd., Fairport, NY 14450.