Wilma Anne Loudermilk

Passed August 30, 2018 at the age of 72.

Predeceased by her parents, Austin and Elsie LaClair; and son, Frank Strassner. Survived by her husband of 45 years, Russell C. Loudermilk; children, Scott (Donna) Strassner and Russell Jr. (Faith) Loudermilk; grandson, Scotty Loudermilk; brothers Donald (Rosie) and Gerald LaClair; sister, Lorraine Rupp; many nieces and nephews.

Services were held September 5 at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 2636 Ridgeway Avenue. Burial in Olivet Cemetery, Brockport.