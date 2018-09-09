Don't miss
Wilma Anne Loudermilk
By Admin on September 9, 2018
Passed August 30, 2018 at the age of 72.
Predeceased by her parents, Austin and Elsie LaClair; and son, Frank Strassner. Survived by her husband of 45 years, Russell C. Loudermilk; children, Scott (Donna) Strassner and Russell Jr. (Faith) Loudermilk; grandson, Scotty Loudermilk; brothers Donald (Rosie) and Gerald LaClair; sister, Lorraine Rupp; many nieces and nephews.
Services were held September 5 at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 2636 Ridgeway Avenue. Burial in Olivet Cemetery, Brockport.
