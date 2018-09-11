Cheryl A. (Reynolds) Britto

Spencerport/ Miami – Cheryl died peacefully on Friday September 7, 2018 at the age of 69. Cheryl was predeceased by her parents, Nelson and June Reynolds. She is survived by her loving husband, Romero; son, Brendan Britto; sisters, Diane Searls and Gail (Joe) Cosler; several nieces and nephews.

Cheryl’s Funeral Mass (No Prior Calling) will be celebrated Wednesday at 10:00AM at St. Vincent DePaul Church, 11 N. Main Street, Churchville, NY 14428. Interment St. Vincent DePaul Cemetery. Those wishing to send expressions of sympathy please consider, Humane Society of Yates County, 1216 State Route 14A PO Box 12, Penn Yan, NY 14527.