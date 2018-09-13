- Sweden seeks tree donations for cemeteriesPosted 4 days ago
Joan E. Susa (Nolan)
Chili – Died peacefully Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at age 79. Born to Peter S. and Ruth A. (Hettler) Nolan in Greece, NY. She was the 5th of 7 children. She was predeceased by her parents and her loving husband, William Susa; brothers, Donald and Peter; sister, Ruth (Cooman) and grandson, Spencer W. Susa, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Survived by her children, William (Anne) of MD., Daniel, Sandra (Todd) Creek of CO. and Steven (Kelly); grandchildren, Pamela of MD., Jordan, Austin and Shiana; siblings, John Nolan of FL., Marion Smith and Gail Clay; many wonderful nieces, nephews and life-long friend, Sally Herendeen.
