Shirley (Miller) Lienhart

Albion – Age 92, September 12, 2018. Predeceased by husband Wilfred “Bill, great-granddaughter Anna. Survived by daughters Sandra (Leslie) Kagey, Christy (James) McKinney; grandchildren Tracy (Mickey) Coke, Jill (Kurt) Balock, Jeffrey McKinney, Cindy McKinney, Todd (Jamie) Kagey and Scott (Andrea) Kagey; 14 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at the Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc. 21 W. Ave. Albion Saturday 12:00pm-1:00pm where her Memorial Service will follow at 1:00pm. Burial in Mt. Albion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Anna’s Wish, P.O. Box 27, North Chili, NY 14514. To share a special memory of Shirley, please visit www.christophermitchell.com.