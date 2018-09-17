Angelo S. Stirpe “Sandy”

Greece – September 15, 2018, age 98. Predeceased by his wife, Mary and several brothers and sisters. Survived by his son, Girard “Jerry” Stirpe; grandchildren, Gina (Bruce) Hill, Joy (Michael) Marmo & Joseph (Christine) Stirpe; 9 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Angelo immigrated from Celano Italy, coming to the United States when he was 16 years old. A hardworking Army Veteran. Served in WW II and worked for Morse Sash and Door for 30 years. Angelo had a passion for the outdoors was an avid fisherman, hunter and gardener. He established many great friendships with area farmers. His family would like to give sincere thanks to the staff at Grandville for the incredible compassion and care they have shown through the years.

Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday from 4-6 at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton., where his Funeral Service will be held Thursday at 10AM. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Veteran’s Outreach Center. 447 South Ave., Roch., NY 14620.