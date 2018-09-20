Clarkson – Carrie M. Padoleski unexpectedly September 12, 2018, age 47. Survived by her parents, Mark & Joyce Padoleski; brother, Mark Jr. (Colleen) Padoleski; nephews & niece, Mark III, Jack & Vivien Padoleski; uncles, Richard (Diane) Bronson & Donald Kilner; aunts, Carol Bronson & Linda Joseph; and many dear cousins, friends and relatives.

Friends may call Saturday 2-3 PM at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 735 East Ave., Hilton where her Memorial Service will take place at 3 PM. In memory of Carrie, donations can be made to Kathleen Anne Tenny Animal Shelter, 62 Gorton Ave, Hilton, NY 14468.