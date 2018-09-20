Marilyn A. Fose

Hilton – Peacefully on September 2, 2018, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband, Dale. Survived by her children, Marty (Patti) & Lori White & Carolyn Fose; brothers, Jerry (Dixie), Jimmy (Judy) & Don Roethel; grandchildren, Bryen Fose, Tracy (Mike) Winseman & Abbey (Tim) Zevotek; & 4 great-grandchildren, Riley Fose, Alyssa Fose, Isabelle & Maximus Winseman. Also predeceased by siblings, Florence DiMartino, Barbara Bassage, Tina Farden, John & Tom Roethel.

Family will receive friends on Mon. Sept. 24 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 2929 Sweden Walker Rd, Brockport, NY 14420 from 3:30 – 6 PM where her Service will be held at 6 PM. Donations in memory of Marilyn to Lifetime Assistance Inc. 425 Paul Rd. Rochester, NY 14624 or Watchtower Bible & Tract Society of New York Inc., Attn: Accounting, 900 Red Mills Rd., Wallkill, NY 12589.