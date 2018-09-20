Roberta (Bobbi Carroll) McCaffery

North Chili – On September 16, 2018, at age 49. Predeceased by her father, James P. Carroll. Survived by loving husband, Edward McCaffery, Jr., sons, Ted and James; mother, Maryann Carroll; sisters, Mary (Mike) Mahony, Peg (Eric) Wilcots, Cindy (Mike) Nolan, Maureen (Anthony Miller) Carroll, Kathleen (Sandeep) Mannava, many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Fun-loving and kind, Bobbi devoted her life to helping others. Her greatest joy was being a mother to her sons. To share a memory of Bobbi visit walkerbrothersfh.com.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, September 20 from 4-8 PM at the funeral home, 15 West Ave. Spencerport. Funeral Mass Saturday, September 22 at 10 AM at St. John the Evangelist Church, in Spencerport.