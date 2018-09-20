- Hamlin deaths being investigated as double homicidePosted 4 days ago
- Spots still available for annual Patriot TripPosted 4 days ago
- Hawley announces federal funding to fight opioid crisisPosted 4 days ago
- Sweden seeks tree donations for cemeteriesPosted 2 weeks ago
- Brockport’s criminal justice program named best in New York StatePosted 2 weeks ago
- Nominations sought for Hilton Sports Hall of FamePosted 2 weeks ago
- Frances II public hearing set in SwedenPosted 3 weeks ago
- Reflections on Labor DayPosted 3 weeks ago
- Volunteers needed to transcribe books into BraillePosted 1 month ago
Ronald W. Davies
Hamlin – September 16, 2018, age 74. Survived by his longtime loving companion, Florence Wise; his children, Scott Davies, & Kristin (Bill) Spath; step-children, Lester Jr. (Wendy), Stacey, & Scott (Sue) Wise; sister, Shirley (Rudy) Romano; 6 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to attend Ron’s Memorial Service on Saturday at 11 AM at the Hilton United Methodist Church. Interment at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations to Multiple Sclerosis Society, 1000 Elmwood Ave. Ste. 900, Roch., NY 14620. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, Hilton.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login