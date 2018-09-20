Ronald W. Davies

Hamlin – September 16, 2018, age 74. Survived by his longtime loving companion, Florence Wise; his children, Scott Davies, & Kristin (Bill) Spath; step-children, Lester Jr. (Wendy), Stacey, & Scott (Sue) Wise; sister, Shirley (Rudy) Romano; 6 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to attend Ron’s Memorial Service on Saturday at 11 AM at the Hilton United Methodist Church. Interment at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations to Multiple Sclerosis Society, 1000 Elmwood Ave. Ste. 900, Roch., NY 14620. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, Hilton.