Mervyn F. Beaney
Brockport: Mervyn F. Beaney died September 19, 2018 at age 82. He is predeceased by his daughter Jeri Ann, parents William and Viola Beaney, brother and sister-in-law William D. (Mary) Beaney, sisters and brothers-in-law Welcome (Earl) Barney and Gail (Harold) Banker. He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Dolores; children Elaine Beaney of Rochester, William (Kathryn) Beaney of Hilton and Paul (Michelle) Beaney of Cape Coral, Florida; stepchildren Gail Winkler of Holley, Mark Stephens of Holley, Laurie (Andrew) Mangold of Texas, Brenda Stephens (Robert Franco) of New Hampshire and Jill Stephens of Michigan; 20 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren; brother David (Denise) Beaney of Florida; sister Linda (Thomas) Michielsen of Spencerport; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends, especially at Brockport Wegmans. He was a retiree of Eastman Kodak Company.
A Celebration of his Life will be held for family and friends Sunday, September 30 from 2 to 4 p.m. at The Lodge at Sweden Town Park, 4745 Redman Road, Brockport. Contributions can be made to Hildebrandt Hospice Care Center, 2652 Ridgeway Avenue, Rochester, NY 14626 in his memory.
