Raldolph “John” Martin
By Admin on September 23, 2018
Hilton – On September 15, 2018. Predeceased by his wives, Mae Gale (Newell) 2015 and Patricia (Bush) 2018. He is survived by his children, Nancy (Spencer) Jenkins, Douglas Martin, Michael (Heather) Drake & Tricia (Greg) Grieb; 5 grandchildren.
Service and Interment private at the convenience of the family.
