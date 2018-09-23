Home   >   Obituaries   >   Raldolph “John” Martin

Raldolph “John” Martin

By on September 23, 2018

Hilton – On September 15, 2018. Predeceased by his wives, Mae Gale (Newell) 2015 and Patricia (Bush) 2018. He is survived by his children, Nancy (Spencer) Jenkins, Douglas Martin, Michael (Heather) Drake & Tricia (Greg) Grieb; 5 grandchildren.

Service and Interment private at the convenience of the family.

