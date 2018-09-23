Don't miss
Sterling B. OYong
By Admin on September 23, 2018
Hilton – September 20, 2018 age 78. Predeceased by his sisters, Infanta Taylor & Deborah Bergeron. Survived by his loving wife, Sheryl; children, Brady OYong, Lesley (Timothy) Roberts, Jeffrey (Sarah) OYong, & Nicole Rowley; sisters, Lorilee Karrat & Letecia Pimental; 5 grandchildren & 3 great-grandchildren.
Friends and family are invited to call Saturday, 12 noon – 1 PM at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 735 East Avenue in Hilton, where his Service will be held at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Sterling can be made to a charity of your choice.
