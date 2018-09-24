Home   >   Obituaries   >   Judith S. Hollister

Judith S. Hollister

By on September 24, 2018

Spencerport – September 21, 2018, age 75. Predeceased by her husband, Bryce Hollister (Feb. 4, 2017). Survived by children, Stacy (Denise) Hollister & Dave Hollister; a sister, Carol (Dennis) Connor; 2 grandchildren, Laura and Daniel Wieme; several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends; beloved cat of Stacy, Cairo.

Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday from 4-6 at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton where her Service will take place at 6 PM. Burial will be held at Parma Union Cemetery on Thursday at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations to Aurora House, 2495 S. Union St., Spencerport. NY 14559.

