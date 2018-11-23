Don't miss
Donald Philip Waye
By Admin on November 23, 2018
Elmira/Hamlin – On November 21, 2018, age 67. He is predeceased by parents, Milton & Arlene Waye; brother, Gary and sister, Shirley Jurs. He is survived by his brothers, Richard (Nancy), Milton (Debra); his sisters, Janet (Dennis) Hamlin, Karen (Norm) St. John, Linda (Gary) Kludt & Betty Waye; brother-in-law, Donald Jurs; several aunts, uncles, nieces & nephews.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials to your favorite charity in his memory.
