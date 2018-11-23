William Clark Rutter, 65, of Spencerport, NY, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 15, 2018, surrounded by his wife and children.

Bill was born on April 9, 1953, in Allentown, PA. He was the son of the late William H. and Gladys R. (nee Dietrich) Rutter. He was a 1975 graduate of Worcester Polytechnic Institute with a BS in Chemical Engineering. Bill enjoyed a successful career at Eastman Kodak Co. Upon “retirement” he enjoyed the time he spent running his own furniture repair business, while also consulting in quality management.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Phyllis E. (Poole) Rutter. He was the father of son Andrew W. Rutter of Rochester, daughter and son-in-law Jocelyn E. and Craig T. Danieluk of Penfield, and cherished Papa of Colton T. Danieluk and Madison M. Danieluk. In addition, he is survived by his brother and sister-in-law Thomas J. and Amy T. Rutter of Perkasie, PA; brothers and sisters-in-law Philip Poole of Fairfax, VA; Priscilla Platts of Worcester, MA; Robert and Linda Poole of Goffstown, NH; Rodney and Judy Poole of Hickory, NC; niece, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, and many dear friends.

He was a loving husband, father and papa, centering his life on family, faith, and community. Time spent with his adoring children and grandchildren were among his life’s happiest moments. Bill loved the Buffalo Bills, woodworking, canoeing, fishing, hiking, and golfing. He also enjoyed many adventures, traveling with his wife and family. He was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Spencerport, serving the church in many roles. For many years Bill served on the Spencerport Central School District Board of Education and as a member of the Village of Spencerport Architectural Review Board.

We know that Bill would like to thank all of the wonderful people at Unity and Strong Hospitals, who did their best to cure him of a very aggressive non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 1 at 1:00pm at Trinity Lutheran Church, 191 Nichols Street, Spencerport, NY 14559. The family asks that gifts in Bill’s memory be donated directly to a GoFundMe page he created for 4-year-old Lincoln Canaday, who was recently diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (www.gofundme.com/be-brave-with-lincoln). Checks may also be written to Trinity Lutheran Church, where they will be transferred to the fund for Lincoln.