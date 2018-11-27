Loretta J. Amico

Greece – Sunday, November 25, 2018, age 85 entered into rest surrounded by her loving family and now she is resting in peace. Predeceased by her husband, Fritz Amico and daughter, Paula Soprano. Survived by her children, Stephen, James and Rosanne Amico and Loretta Bianchi; sister, Rosalie Izzo; 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Loretta was a strong-willed woman known for her beautiful artistic work and loved her summers up at the Thousand Islands.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Thursday 4-7. Funeral Mass, Friday 11 AM at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 3003 Dewey Ave. Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.