Michael Baccari Jr.

Churchville – 11/23/18. Predeceased by father and grandson. Survived by his wife of 31 years, Diane (Auntie), children and son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Wednesday 4-7. Funeral Service, Thursday 11 AM at the Calvary Assembly of God Church, 3429 Chili Avenue, Roch., NY 14624. Interment, Westside Cemetery. For more info visit: www.beanandsonsfuneralhome.com