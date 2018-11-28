- The Dady Brothers to perform in SpencerportPosted 2 days ago
Carolyn C. Wilson
North Chili – November 26, 2018 at age 77. Predeceased by husband, Wayne; parents, Claude and Marie Church; sister, Thelma Lynch. She is survived by her children, Mike (Cindy), Diane (Tim); grandchildren, Michael (Angela), Jason; brother, Clayton (Shirley) Church; brother in law, Dick Lynch and many nieces and nephews. To share a memory visit, www.walkerbrothersfh.com.
Visitation will be held Thursday, November 29 from 11-1 pm with a service following at 1 pm at the funeral home, 15 West Ave. Spencerport. Interment private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Aurora House, 2495 S. Union St. Spencerport, NY 14559 or Pearce Memorial Church, 4322 Buffalo Rd. N. Chili, NY 14514 in Carolyn’s memory.
