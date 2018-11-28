Brockport – Robert B. Cottrell entered into God’s eternal rest on November 22, 2018. He was blessed to spend recent days and Thanksgiving with those who meant the most to him, family. He is survived by his loving wife, Sally. Bob was very proud of his son and daughter who survive, they are: Dr. Timothy Cottrell (Lisa) of Hawaii and Tracy Ilvento (Joseph) of New Jersey. Surviving are three grandsons: Connor Cottrell, Sean Cottrell and Alex Ilvento. Bob’s dear sister, Joan Light of Buffalo also survives him. He will be missed by many long time friends, many of whom worked with him in equestrian training and harness racing.

Father Joseph McCaffrey and Dr. Daniel Brockway will conduct funeral services at Fowler Funeral Home Inc., 340 West Ave., Brockport, 11 AM Saturday, December 1, 2018 with calling hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 AM. Interment, spring time 2019. Memorials may be made to the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary or Brockport First Baptist Church, PO Box 378 Brockport, NY 14420.