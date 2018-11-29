Barbara H. Windus

Brockport – Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday November 27, 2018 at the age 73. Predeceased by her parents Wallace and Martha Hamer, sisters Rose Calhoun, Helen Hamer, brother Robert “Bud” Hamer.

She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Walt, daughter Danielle Windus Cook, grandson JW Cook, 2 sisters Betty Washburn and Wendy VanMort, also many nieces and nephews.

Barb was President of the Lakeside Memorial Hospital Twig Association and she volunteered at the Lakeside Memorial Hospital Gift Shop. She Co-Owned Frieda’s Dress Shoppee on Main Street in Brockport for 10 years, and was Office Manager for her daughter Danielle’s real estate business. Barb enjoyed baking and knitting, but most importantly, spending time with her family to whom she was loving known as “Tiny.”

Family will receive friends on Friday November 30th from 4-7 PM at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc. 340 West Ave. Brockport. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 1st at 2 PM in the First Baptist Church of Brockport, 124 Main St. Interment in Lakeview Cemetery will take place in the spring. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to the Brockport Lions Club, 7157 Fourth Section Rd., Brockport, NY 14420.