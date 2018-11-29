Don't miss
Dorcas L. Fritz
By Admin on November 29, 2018
Hilton – November 27, 2018, age 77. Survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Arthur Fritz Sr.; her children, Arthur (Paula) Fritz Jr., & Richelle Fritz-Turner; a granddaughter, Dr. Meghan (Rob Lyle III) Fritz.
Family and friends are invited to call on Friday from 4-7 at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton where her Funeral Service will take place on Saturday at 10 AM. Interment, Parma Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hilton Fire Dept., 120 Old Hojack Lane, Hilton, NY 14468.
