Eugene Anthony Kastner
Greece – Born October 20, 1926 to Laurencia C. (Maier) Kastner & William Benedict Kastner of Rochester, NY. Died November 23, 2018. Predeceased by wife Stella (Embroli) Kastner and 14 brothers and sisters. Survived by children, Robert (Donna) Kastner, James (Karen) Kastner; 4 grandchildren: Ava, Christopher (Rebecca), Nicholas, Charles (Katelin), 1 great grandchild Leo, brother Lawrence, sister-in-law Marita Tucci, along with many nieces, nephews and their children.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Greece Ridge Lions Club, PO Box 16809 Rochester, NY 14612 and St. John the Evangelist Church. Family and friends may call 2-5 pm Sunday, December 2, at Arndt Funeral Home, 1118 Long Pond Rd, Rochester, NY 14626 (south of Maiden Lane). Funeral Mass, 10 am Monday, December 3, at St. John the Evangelist Church, 2400 W. Ridge Road, Rochester, NY 14626. Interment at St. Francis Cemetery, Leroy, NY.
