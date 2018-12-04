- 2019 Erie Canalway Calendar now availablePosted 1 day ago
- Spencerport Schools seeks volunteers for budget focus groupPosted 1 day ago
- 2018 Holiday Gift GuidePosted 2 days ago
- The Dady Brothers to perform in SpencerportPosted 1 week ago
- Brockport Symphony Orchestra presents “Holiday Pops” concertPosted 1 week ago
- Registration open for Continuing Education classesPosted 1 week ago
- Spencerport Depot and Canal Museum continues to growPosted 2 weeks ago
- 2018 Home For The HolidaysPosted 2 weeks ago
- Fire Commissioner elections coming December 11Posted 3 weeks ago
- Cartons for ChristmasPosted 1 month ago
Carolyn Welch
Gates – Passed away peacefully Saturday, December 1, 2018 at age 94. Predeceased by her husband, Raymond; sisters, Eileen Pardington, Mildred Pierce and Barbara Schmidt.
Survived by her children, Robert (Therese), Maureen (Robert) Christian, Kathleen (William) Fedoryshyn; sister, Kathryn (John) Scott; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Carolyn was a member of MOA and a lifelong member of St. Helen’s Church.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Thursday 3-7PM. Funeral Mass Friday 10AM at St. Helen’s Church, 310 Hinchey Rd. Interment Holy Ghost Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Journey Home, 994 Long Pond Rd., Rochester, NY 14626.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login