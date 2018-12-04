Carolyn Welch

Gates – Passed away peacefully Saturday, December 1, 2018 at age 94. Predeceased by her husband, Raymond; sisters, Eileen Pardington, Mildred Pierce and Barbara Schmidt.

Survived by her children, Robert (Therese), Maureen (Robert) Christian, Kathleen (William) Fedoryshyn; sister, Kathryn (John) Scott; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Carolyn was a member of MOA and a lifelong member of St. Helen’s Church.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Thursday 3-7PM. Funeral Mass Friday 10AM at St. Helen’s Church, 310 Hinchey Rd. Interment Holy Ghost Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Journey Home, 994 Long Pond Rd., Rochester, NY 14626.