Home   >   Obituaries   >   Carolyn Welch

Carolyn Welch

By on December 4, 2018

Gates – Passed away peacefully Saturday, December 1, 2018 at age 94. Predeceased by her husband, Raymond; sisters, Eileen Pardington, Mildred Pierce and Barbara Schmidt.

Survived by her children, Robert (Therese), Maureen (Robert) Christian, Kathleen (William) Fedoryshyn; sister, Kathryn (John) Scott; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Carolyn was a member of MOA and a lifelong member of St. Helen’s Church.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Thursday 3-7PM. Funeral Mass Friday 10AM at St. Helen’s Church, 310 Hinchey Rd. Interment Holy Ghost Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Journey Home, 994 Long Pond Rd., Rochester, NY 14626.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login