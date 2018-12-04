Don't miss
Kenneth C. Taylor
By Admin on December 4, 2018
Hamlin – December 2, 2018, age 75. Predeceased by his son, Donald Greene. Survived by his wife, Nancy; children, Stephen (Annalou) Greene, Susan (Charlie Gay) Greene; daughter-in-law, Donna Greene; brother, Garry (Deborah) Taylor; grandchildren, Trisha L. Norton & Joseph Marsala Jr.
Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday from 4-7PM at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton, where his Funeral will take place at 7PM. Interment at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations to Hamlin Fire Dept.
