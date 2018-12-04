Mary Ellen Wilkin

Chili – Saturday, December 1, 2018 at age 93. Predeceased by husband, James and son, Mark. Survived by children, Kathleen Wilkin, Suellen (Tom) Horvath, Jim (Nancy) and Michael (Laurie); grandchildren, Erin, Adam, Lindsay, Tommy, Katie, Kelly, Lisa and Mark; great-grandchildren, Harrison, Elizabeth, Gavin, Ellie, Brynn and Aubrey; sister, Nancy Howland; special friends, Dottie, Chris and Judy. Special thank you to her devoted caregivers, Wanda, Kathy and Sarah.

In keeping with Mary Ellen’s wishes, there will be no prior calling hours. Friends are invited to her Funeral Mass, Tuesday 10 AM at Holy Ghost Church, 220 Coldwater Road, Rochester 14624. Interment, Holy Ghost Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church.