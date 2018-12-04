Don't miss
- 2019 Erie Canalway Calendar now availablePosted 1 day ago
- Spencerport Schools seeks volunteers for budget focus groupPosted 1 day ago
- 2018 Holiday Gift GuidePosted 2 days ago
- The Dady Brothers to perform in SpencerportPosted 1 week ago
- Brockport Symphony Orchestra presents “Holiday Pops” concertPosted 1 week ago
- Registration open for Continuing Education classesPosted 1 week ago
- Spencerport Depot and Canal Museum continues to growPosted 2 weeks ago
- 2018 Home For The HolidaysPosted 2 weeks ago
- Fire Commissioner elections coming December 11Posted 3 weeks ago
- Cartons for ChristmasPosted 1 month ago
Terry W. Egan Sr.
By Admin on December 4, 2018
Chili – Monday, December 3, 2018. Predeceased by his wife, Elaine. Survived by his children, Terry Jr. (Virginia) and Shari (Rick) Anable; grandchildren, William (Sharon), Barry (Stephanie) Egan, Jeni (Eric) Rynerson, Sarah and Bryan Anable (Brianna Christian); 7 great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Wednesday 4-7 PM. Funeral Service Thursday 10AM at the Funeral Home. Interment Grove Place Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hildebrandt Hospice.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login