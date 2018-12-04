Terry W. Egan Sr.

Chili – Monday, December 3, 2018. Predeceased by his wife, Elaine. Survived by his children, Terry Jr. (Virginia) and Shari (Rick) Anable; grandchildren, William (Sharon), Barry (Stephanie) Egan, Jeni (Eric) Rynerson, Sarah and Bryan Anable (Brianna Christian); 7 great-grandchildren.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Wednesday 4-7 PM. Funeral Service Thursday 10AM at the Funeral Home. Interment Grove Place Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hildebrandt Hospice.