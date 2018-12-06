Brenda S. Eldridge

Clarendon/Brockport – Passed away suddenly on Friday November 30, 2018 at the age of 55. Predeceased by her loving husband, Micah, her parents Frank and Betty Belski, and brother Frank. She is survived by her daughter Makayla, siblings Laurie Wagner, William (Denise) Belski, Eileen Dreamstead, and Howard Belski, several nieces and nephews, in-laws Merle (Jeanne) Eldridge and special friends Ned (Bonnie) Storm, Ike (Becky) Isenberg and Chris (Amee) Lana.

Friends may call on Saturday December 8th from 5-7 PM at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc. 340 West Ave., Brockport. As an expression of sympathy, please consider a donation for Pancreatic Cancer Research.