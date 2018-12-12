Home   >   Obituaries   >   Mark S. Macartney

Mark S. Macartney

By on December 12, 2018

Chili – Suddenly Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at age 57. Predeceased by his father, Leonard F. Macartney. Also Mike Ranzanbach and Bird. Survived by his mother Brenda; siblings, Michael (Kelly), Frank (Mary), Ronald, Paul (Shannon), Tammy (Sue) and David (Angie); his bestie, Pam and closest to his heart Aunt Rita and Kimmy, many nieces, nephews aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Friday 4-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wilmot Cancer Center.

