Don't miss
- Hilton Holiday Concert to feature several performing groupsPosted 3 days ago
- NYSDOT to rehabilitate seven Erie Canal bridges in Orleans CountyPosted 3 days ago
- Volunteers needed for Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle CampaignPosted 3 days ago
- 2019 Erie Canalway Calendar now availablePosted 1 week ago
- Spencerport Schools seeks volunteers for budget focus groupPosted 1 week ago
- 2018 Holiday Gift GuidePosted 1 week ago
- 2018 Home For The HolidaysPosted 3 weeks ago
Mark S. Macartney
By Admin on December 12, 2018
Chili – Suddenly Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at age 57. Predeceased by his father, Leonard F. Macartney. Also Mike Ranzanbach and Bird. Survived by his mother Brenda; siblings, Michael (Kelly), Frank (Mary), Ronald, Paul (Shannon), Tammy (Sue) and David (Angie); his bestie, Pam and closest to his heart Aunt Rita and Kimmy, many nieces, nephews aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Friday 4-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wilmot Cancer Center.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login