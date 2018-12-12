Susanne M. Stich

Chili – Passed away on December 8, 2018. Predeceased by sisters Mary Wikoff, Catherine “Katie” Thomas and brother Fr. Charles McCarthy. Survived by her husband John Stich; children Mary Ellen (Tom) Mulhern, Jack (Karin Allen), Chris (Rob) Owen, Lori Stich; grandchildren, Meghan, Brian, Shannon, Clare, Tim, Grace, and Henry; sister Eileen Richardson as well as cousins, nieces and nephews and many close friends.

The family would like to thank all the caring and compassionate staff at Strong Palliative Care Unit on 4-1200.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home Sunday 1-4PM. Funeral Mass Monday 10AM at St. Pius Tenth Church, 3000 Chili Ave. Interment St. Pius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Hall, 1612 Buffalo Rd. Rochester, NY 14624.