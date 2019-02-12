- Scouts BSA program welcomes girlsPosted 2 days ago
Sheila M. (Newton) Dixon
Bergen – February 10, 2019. Sheila is predeceased by her parents Harry & Anna Newton; sister Maureen Pierce. She is survived by her children, Walter (Dianne) Dixon, Michael (Laura Cholewczynski) Dixon, Richard (Debra) Dixon, Kevin (Susan) Dixon, Mark (Lisa) Dixon & Eileen (Butch) Conz; grandchildren, Renee (Fred) Linares, Richard (Autumn) Dixon, Ryan Dixon, Rachel (Jason) Doster, Peter (Sabrina) Dixon, Robyn Dixon, Christopher (Amanda) Dixon, Daniel (Julie) Dixon, Jesse (Angela) Dixon, Ashleigh Dixon; 9 great-grandchildren; sister, Kathleen (Robert) Ames; brother, James (Noreen) Newton; brother-in-law, Ronald (Ginny) Pierce; several nieces, nephews & dear friends. For more information about Sheila please visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com
Sheila’s life story will be shared during her visitation, Wednesday, February 13th, 4-8 PM at the funeral home, 15 West Ave., Spencerport, NY. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, February 14th, 9:30 AM at Nativity of the BVM, 152 Main St., Brockport, NY, immediately followed by her burial in St. John’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Hildebrandt Hospice, 2652 Ridgeway Ave., Rochester, NY 14626 in her memory.
