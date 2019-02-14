Don't miss
- Scouts BSA program welcomes girlsPosted 4 days ago
- Be a creative part of the Hilton Apple Fest traditionPosted 4 days ago
- Kendall’s Williams, Spencerport’s Graham among newest Section V Wrestling Hall inducteesPosted 4 days ago
- POSTPONED – America’s Sweetheart of SongPosted 1 week ago
- Village of Hilton to develop new Comprehensive PlanPosted 1 week ago
- Hilton Community Indoor Flea Market scheduled for April 6Posted 2 weeks ago
- Social Security Administration warns of phone scamPosted 3 weeks ago
Barry R. Smith
By Admin on February 14, 2019
Penfield/Hilton – February 10, 2019, age 65. Predeceased by his father, Richard C. Smith. Survived by his mother, BettyAnn B. Smith; wife, Lise; sons, Nathan, & Ryan Smith; sister, Karen (Michael) Vanderburgh; many nieces, nephews & friends.
Family and friends are invited to call Sunday from 2-5 at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton where his Funeral will be held on Monday at 11 AM. Interment, Parma Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lollypop Farm and Veterans Outreach.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login