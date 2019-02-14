Barry R. Smith

Penfield/Hilton – February 10, 2019, age 65. Predeceased by his father, Richard C. Smith. Survived by his mother, BettyAnn B. Smith; wife, Lise; sons, Nathan, & Ryan Smith; sister, Karen (Michael) Vanderburgh; many nieces, nephews & friends.

Family and friends are invited to call Sunday from 2-5 at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton where his Funeral will be held on Monday at 11 AM. Interment, Parma Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lollypop Farm and Veterans Outreach.