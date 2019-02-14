George W. Morey

Hamlin – Passed away peacefully on Saturday February 9, 2019 at the age of 78. Predeceased by his parents George W. & Rowena, and his brother Jerry. He is survived by his loving wife Linda, daughters Leslie Morey (George Nasuta) and Phyllis (Peter) Palmer, grandchildren Stephanie and Damion, 1 great grandson, mother-in-law Norma Christopher, sisters Marie (George) Follett and Dianne Szcupakowski, brother Douglas (Barbara) Morey as well as many nieces and nephews.

George, an avid trap shooter and hunter, was a former Officer and member of the Holley Rod and Gun Club. He was also a former employee of Eastman Kodak.

Family will receive friends on Saturday February 16 from 1-4 PM at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc. 340 West Ave., Brockport. As an expression of sympathy in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Sands Center for Critical Care (at Rochester General Hospital) , 100 Kings Highway South, Suite 2300, Rochester, NY 14617 or the Holley Rod and Gun Club, PO Box 288, Holley, NY 14470.