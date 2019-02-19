Alice W. Garlock

Brockport – Passed away peacefully on February 16, 2019, at the age of 92. Alice was born December 14, 1926 in Brockport, the daughter of Robert Frank and Miriam (Thompson) Winne. Her grandfather Alfred Thomson was the president of the State Normal School in Brockport, now the College at Brockport, 1910-1936.Predeceased by her husband Fletcher M. Garlock; sons, Fletcher T., Samuel, Robert and brother Robert F. Winne.

Survived by a son, Charles (Beth) Garlock; granddaughters Morgan (Rob) Harvey, Joanne (Jesse) Merkel; great-grandchildren Natalie Harvey, Emma Harvey, Charlotte Merkel; niece Elizabeth “Lise” W. (James) Lestrange; nephews Clark Thompson “Tom” (Victoria) Winne, James Rowley, Fletcher Rowley, Nathaniel (Fran) Rowley; and especially her sister-in-law Jocelyn Rowley.

Alice graduated from Brockport High School in 1944, attended Briarcliff Junior College in Briarcliff Manor, NY, and attended the Miss McCarthy Secretarial School in Rochester. She volunteered in various organizations in Brockport, including the Magnolia Twig Association at Lakeside Memorial Hospital, and the Emily Knapp Museum. For about fifty years, she was a member of the altar guild at St. Luke’s Church in Brockport, spending part of that time as the church secretary.

Interment private. In liew of flowers, donations can be made to St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 14 State St., Brockport, NY 14420.

