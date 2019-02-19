- Growing MicrogreensPosted 2 days ago
- Hilton native wins international awardPosted 2 days ago
- Women’s Council seeks nominees for Young Women of Distinction AwardPosted 2 days ago
- Scouts BSA program welcomes girlsPosted 1 week ago
- Be a creative part of the Hilton Apple Fest traditionPosted 1 week ago
- Kendall’s Williams, Spencerport’s Graham among newest Section V Wrestling Hall inducteesPosted 1 week ago
- POSTPONED – America’s Sweetheart of SongPosted 2 weeks ago
- Village of Hilton to develop new Comprehensive PlanPosted 2 weeks ago
- Hilton Community Indoor Flea Market scheduled for April 6Posted 2 weeks ago
- Social Security Administration warns of phone scamPosted 3 weeks ago
Alice W. Garlock
Survived by a son, Charles (Beth) Garlock; granddaughters Morgan (Rob) Harvey, Joanne (Jesse) Merkel; great-grandchildren Natalie Harvey, Emma Harvey, Charlotte Merkel; niece Elizabeth “Lise” W. (James) Lestrange; nephews Clark Thompson “Tom” (Victoria) Winne, James Rowley, Fletcher Rowley, Nathaniel (Fran) Rowley; and especially her sister-in-law Jocelyn Rowley.
Alice graduated from Brockport High School in 1944, attended Briarcliff Junior College in Briarcliff Manor, NY, and attended the Miss McCarthy Secretarial School in Rochester. She volunteered in various organizations in Brockport, including the Magnolia Twig Association at Lakeside Memorial Hospital, and the Emily Knapp Museum. For about fifty years, she was a member of the altar guild at St. Luke’s Church in Brockport, spending part of that time as the church secretary.
Interment private. In liew of flowers, donations can be made to St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 14 State St., Brockport, NY 14420.
For service information, please visit www.fowlerfuneralhomeinc.com
You must be logged in to post a comment Login