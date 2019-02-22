Franklyn J. Campbell

Brockport – Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on Saturday February 16, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Evelyn; children Thomas (Patty), Steve (Sherry), Bonnie (Frank) Bezon, Bruce (Diane), Nancy (Fred) Farnsworth, Carolyn (Mark) Sek, Terrence (Peggy), Mark (Melanie), Edward (Kathy) Torres, Alisa (Mark) Walker and Brian (Dawn) Torres, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, brothers, sisters and many beloved extended family.

Frank was a devout born again Christian and always prayed fervently that his family would join him in Heaven. He loved baseball, working in his yard and visits from family and friends.

Family will receive friends on Friday February 22nd from 10-11 AM at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc. 340 West Ave., Brockport, where his Funeral Service will follow at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Cancer Society . There will be a reception immediately following at the Brockport Exempts.