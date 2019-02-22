- Growing MicrogreensPosted 5 days ago
Mildred “Millie” Tower (DeVol)
Ogden – Died peacefully on February 17, 2019 at age 96. Predeceased by her husband, Wallace I. Tower; daughter, Claudia J. Wieme; grandson, Guy W. Schaff. Survived by her children, Barbara L. Weller, Mary Ann (Brad) Schaff; grandchildren, Bonnie D. (Brian) Norris, Joshua D. (Megan) Schaff, Jeffrey D. (Elaine) Wieme, Mark C. (Nicol) Wieme, Nancy L. (Bill) Francis, Mary Jane Koss, Linda K. (Charlie) Parr, Wally A. (Amy) Bueg; 21 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren. To share a memory of Millie visit www.walkerbrotherfh.com.
Visitation will be held Thursday, February 21 from 4-8 pm at the funeral home, 15 West Ave. Spencerport. Millie’s Funeral Service will be Friday, February 22 at 10:00 am also at the funeral home. Interment at Creekside Cemetery.
