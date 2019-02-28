David A. Richards

North Chili – Sunday, February 24, 2019 at age 78. Predeceased by his parents, Michael and Emily. Survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Judy; daughters, Tracy (Lionel) Helgert and Michelle (Eric) Popowicz; grandchildren, Ty, Jackson, Jarred, Jordyn, Antonio, Olivia, Alex and Steven Jr.; brother, Michael DDS (Phyllis) and Bob (Carol); several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

David was the owner and operator of Coiffures By David for 37 years; past Chief of the Gates Fire Department and current Fire Chief at Clifton Fire Department; Emergency Planning Technician for Monroe County Office of Emergency Management; BLS/CPR Instructor of the American Heart Association; NYS-EMT former 4th Battalion Deputy EMS Coordinator; EMS for Gates, Chili and Monroe Ambulance. He also had a passion for collecting and repairing clocks.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Thursday 4-7. Funeral Service will be held Friday 1 PM at St. Pius Tenth Church, 3000 Chili Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, Clifton Fire Department or Gates Fire Department.