- Hunter Education course offered in HamlinPosted 4 days ago
- Participants sought for new Alzheimer’s disease drug study at URMCPosted 4 days ago
- Growing MicrogreensPosted 2 weeks ago
- Hilton native wins international awardPosted 2 weeks ago
- Women’s Council seeks nominees for Young Women of Distinction AwardPosted 2 weeks ago
- Be a creative part of the Hilton Apple Fest traditionPosted 3 weeks ago
- Kendall’s Williams, Spencerport’s Graham among newest Section V Wrestling Hall inducteesPosted 3 weeks ago
- POSTPONED – America’s Sweetheart of SongPosted 3 weeks ago
- Hilton Community Indoor Flea Market scheduled for April 6Posted 4 weeks ago
- Social Security Administration warns of phone scamPosted 1 month ago
David A. Richards
North Chili – Sunday, February 24, 2019 at age 78. Predeceased by his parents, Michael and Emily. Survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Judy; daughters, Tracy (Lionel) Helgert and Michelle (Eric) Popowicz; grandchildren, Ty, Jackson, Jarred, Jordyn, Antonio, Olivia, Alex and Steven Jr.; brother, Michael DDS (Phyllis) and Bob (Carol); several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
David was the owner and operator of Coiffures By David for 37 years; past Chief of the Gates Fire Department and current Fire Chief at Clifton Fire Department; Emergency Planning Technician for Monroe County Office of Emergency Management; BLS/CPR Instructor of the American Heart Association; NYS-EMT former 4th Battalion Deputy EMS Coordinator; EMS for Gates, Chili and Monroe Ambulance. He also had a passion for collecting and repairing clocks.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Thursday 4-7. Funeral Service will be held Friday 1 PM at St. Pius Tenth Church, 3000 Chili Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, Clifton Fire Department or Gates Fire Department.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login