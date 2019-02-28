David C. Beaty

Brockport – Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday February 23, 2019 at the age of 67. Predeceased by his father Charles. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Diane; sons Christopher, Brian (Yami), and Andrew (Anayra), grandsons Lucas and Jacob, mother Constance Beaty, brothers and sisters Daniel (Sally), Eileen (Frank) Vito, Patricia Reis and Joseph (Nancy), sisters-in-law Dale (Bob) Priest and Jane Makar, also several loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

David was an avid woodworker, excellent handyman and a lifelong farmer. He loved gardening and most importantly, he was devoted to his family.

Family will receive friends on Thursday February 28th from 4-7 PM at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc. 340 West Ave., Brockport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 10 AM in Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 152 Main St., Brockport. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to their favorite charity.